The local authority figure of child poverty in Blackpool after housing costs is 43.8 per cent. These are the levels of children living in poverty in Blackpool after housing costs, based on wards.

1. Ingthorpe 33.5 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

2. Bloomfield 46.1 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

3. Brunswick 40.9 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

4. Stanley 35.2 per cent of children living in poverty Google other Buy a Photo

View more