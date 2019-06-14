This Cleveleys mum discovered chunks of plastic in her 22 month old daughter's food just in time

A mum from Cleveleys managed to spot pieces of plastic in her 22 month old daughter's dinner just in time.

Charmaine Jennings, 30, of North Drive in Cleveleys, found the plastic on Wednesday, June 12, in a tin of Fray Bentos meatballs while she was feeding her daughter Violet.

Charmaine and her daughter Violet.

"I saw them in the gravy," she said, "I asked my dad and he said they look like screw casings."

Charmaine, who is a full-time carer for her husband, says she was shocked, but "relieved that I had noticed them in time."

She worries that Violet, "could easily have choked" on the pieces, and wants to raise awareness for other parents.

The plastic was found in these Fray Bentos Meatballs.

A spokesperson for Baxters Food Group, which owns Fray Bentos, said: "The quality of our products is our top priority."

"Ms Jennings contacted us on 12 June regarding a tin of Fray Bentos Meatballs."

"We immediately requested that the foreign body be returned to us so we could conduct a full investigation."

"We are awaiting the return of the product so we can resolve this complaint."

Chunks of plastic found in a Fray Bentos meatball.

But Charmaine is not satisfied.

"They got back to me quite quickly about it," she said, "But I think they should be apologising - because it could have been a lot worse."

And she says she will not be feeding her daughter Fray Bentos meatballs in the future: "No, no way. I won't be buying any of their products again - just to be safe."