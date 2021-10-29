Staff and pupils from Anchorsholme Academy who dressed up for Halloween

Completed half marathon in dad's memory

Veterinary student Heidi Wilson ran the Liverpool Half Marathon to raise money for Blackpool Victoria Hospital's intensive care unit. She raised more than £2,000, smashing her target. It was all in memory of her dad, Paul Wilson, who died in August this year at the hospital's ICU following complications of Covid-19. She said: "I wanted to not only support an incredible department that had gone above and beyond for my dad, but to show other young people that we can find healthy outlets and support in communities."

Huge fundraiser for chancer charities

Heidi Wilson who ran the Liverpool Half Marathon to raise money for Blackpool Victoria Hospital's ICU in memory of her dad

Leyland Trucks workers have raised £25,000 for local cancer charities with a series of challenges including a truck pull and a 125-mile bike ride.

Marathon run for Home Start

A former Cleveleys man has raised hundreds of pounds for one of the town’s charities in a marathon. Phil Hargreaves, 34, who now lives in Manchester, ran in the Manchester Marathon to raise money for Home-Start Blackpool Fylde and Wyre. His fundraising efforts raised £1842 for the charity which specialises in helping families with young children.

RNLI fundraiser

The re-creation of a key event in RNLI history which took place following a major tragedy off the Fylde coast raised more than £5,000 for the lifeboat charity’s funds.

The Mexico disaster, which took place 135 years ago this December, remains the greatest loss of life of lifeboat crew in RNLI history. The tragedy inspired the world’s first charity street collection in Manchester in 1891, and 130 years on, crowds flocked to the city’s St Ann’s Square to witness the re-creation of it.

Pupils raise money for school funds