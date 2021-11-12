Family fun day for spina bifida charity

A Blackpool mum has thanked supporters after raising £1,000 for a spina bifida charity. Emma Cowley's daughter Ava, who is 11 months old, was born with spina bifida. Emma organised a family fun day at the Freedom Centre on Langdale Road in Blackpool to raise funds and awareness for Shine, which has supported the family through some of the most difficult times.

Open air theatre raises thousands for Lytham Hall

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver Jensen receives his award from Bear Grylls

A record donation of £11,000 has been made to Lytham Hall following a widely acclaimed season of open air theatre this summer. The donation was handed over by Julian Wilde, organiser of this year’s six-play season, to Peter Anthony, manager at the Hall, at a special ceremony this week. Peter is delighted with the gift, which is to be used on a project which all visitors to the Hall will be able to see and enjoy.

Donation to museum trust

Former pupils of Fleetwood Grammar School donated £516 to Fleetwood Museum Trust. They raised the money when they met at a special reunion event held in the town.

Ten-year-old's walk for NHS charties

Leo Appleton who has raised money for Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish Centre in St Annes, through an exhibition of his artwork

Brave schoolboy Oliver Jensen raised £375 for NHS charities having being inspired by the nation’s lockdown hero Captain Tom to walk to help boost NHS funds. The 10-year-old, who suffers from brittle bone disease, is a cub at 2nd St Andrews. For his amazing efforts, in which he walked 25 miles, he was awarded the Bear Grylls Unsung Hero award. He was invited to the Bear Grylls Adventure Centre in Birmingham to collect his certificate, from chief scout Bear Grylls himself and enjoyed a day out with his family.

Fundraiser for new benches for Highfield Park

A Blackpool park where mindless vandals set fire to a picnic bench is to get two new benches thanks to fundraisers. The bench, used by families making the most of Highfield Park in South Shore, was incinerated in the incident in September, leaving behind only earth. Staff at the nearby Tesco Express store, in Highfield Road, decided to do something about it.Natalie East and Lee Ainsworth, who work as customer assistants at the store, organised a prize draw and put together a hamper packed with goodies as the prize. They raised £750, boosted by a donation from the supermarket.

Artist boosts funds for parish centre

Emma Cowley and her daughter Ava