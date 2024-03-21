6 . Snakes

Snakes, which suggests fear, deception, or a need for healing was fifth with 500. If seeing snakes makes you afraid, dreaming about them means there may be someone or something you’re anxious about. If the snake is indoors, it could be a member of your household. If you love snakes, however, they can represent health and healing. Snakes change their skin, so perhaps dreaming about them means your life is about to be transformed. Photo: Pexels