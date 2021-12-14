The bingo operation on Talbot Road split the haul of goodies so that two charities could benefit, with 25 hampers each being collected by Blackpool's Streetlife and Fylde Coast Women's Aid.

Each hamper contains festive favourites such as mince pies, Christmas puddings, crackers, chocolates and food stuffs to provide hot meals.

Most of the items have been either donated or paid for by Mecca Bingo' s own customers, with some local businesses helping out too.

Danielle Cherry (left) a team leader at Mecca Bingo Blackpool, with Sharon Holt, outreach coordinator with Streetlife.

Danielle Cherry, 42, a team leader at Mecca Bingo Blackpool, said: "This is part of our Everyone Deserves a Christmas campaign and we couldn't have done it without the kindness and generosity of our customers.

"One customer donated a whole week of shopping and another man handed over £60.

"People have really got behind it and it shows once again that there is still a lot of community spirit in Blackpool."

The hampers are collected at Mecca Bingo Blackpool

There are 126 Mecca Bingo branches in the UK, under the umbrella of Top Rank Group, and the hamper campaign is running at all of them.

However, each bingo hall gets to choose the charities which benefits and organises its own campaign.

The hampers were also collected by representatives of Fylde Coast Women's Aid, and will help provide some well-needed festive cheer to those helped by the charity.

Women's Aid offers free advice and support to individuals who have experienced or are still experiencing domestic abuse.

A car is packed with goodies, ready to go to those who need them on the Fylde coast

Streetlife was founded in Blackpool to help vulnerable young people across the local area, including the provision of a vital night shelter in the town.

Outreach coordinator Sharon Holt helped collect the hampers from the Mecca and said :"We're overwhelmed by the incredible support we've had from the Mecca Bingo here in Blackpool.