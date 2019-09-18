These are the best pubs in and around Blackpool - according to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2020
It can be tricky deciding where to go for a drink once Friday rolls around - let this guide from CAMRA do the work for you.
1. 1887 The Brew Room
This Victorian brewpub boasts 10 cask ales, normally consisting of five from the on-site West Coast Rock Brewery. Cider, authentic German lagers and a range of craft keg beers are also sold. 139-141 Church Street, FY1 3NU
This quirky cellar bar stocks three changing ales, supporting local brewers and normally includes a dark beer. In addition, there's also a range of Belgian bottled beers to choose from. 117 Albert Road, FY1 4PW
A frequent CAMRA branch Club of the Year, the Blackpool Cricket Club shows major sports fixtures on it's multitude of TV screens. The club hosts it own annual beer festival. Barlow Crescent, West Park Drive, FY3 9EQ
A fixture in this guide since 2014, Layton Rakes boasts a range of three regular and at least five changing guest beers is served. There is also outdoor seating and a roof on the terrace. 17-25 Market Street, FY1 1ET