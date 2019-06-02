These are the acts Flakefleet choir will have to beat if they are to win tonight's live Britain's Got Talent final

The youngsters from Fleetwood have impressed BGT judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon - but will be relying on the public vote if they are to win tonight. These are the acts set to perform tonight in the final, which airs on ITV from 7.30pm.

1. Flakefleet Primary School choir The youngsters from Fleetwood impressed the judges, getting the coverted 'golden buzzer' from David Walliams with their early audition ITV other Buy a Photo

2. X The mysterious masked magician got through to the final with an impressive act that included zapping hosts Ant and Dec with an electric shock ITV other Buy a Photo

3. Jonathan Goodwin Daredevil Jonathan Goodwin has promised his act for the live final will be "more dangerous" and "way bigger" than his stunts so far. ITV other Buy a Photo

4. Libby and Charlie Dance duo Libby and Charlie, who were on stand-by for the semi finals and stepped in at the last minute when Brotherhood pulled out, have been chosen as the wildcard act for the final. ITV other Buy a Photo

View more