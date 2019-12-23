These are the 15 best restaurants in Blackpool, according to TripAdvisor
These 15 restaurants were ranked as the best in Blackpool by TripAdvisor reviewers.
Look out for the number of customer reviews each restaurant received. Did your favourite make the list?
1. McHalls Bistro (5)
(837 reviews) - 5/7 Lord Street, Blackpool FY1 2AZ England.
2. The Bank Bar & Grill (5)
(533 reviews) - 28 Corporation Street, Blackpool FY1 1EJ England.
3. Ciao Ciao (5)
(504 reviews) - 300 Devonshire Road, Blackpool FY2 0TW England.
4. Yorkshire Fisheries (5)
(2,482 reviews) - 16 Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AQ England.
