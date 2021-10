Today, a hotel in Lancashire has been named the UK's 'Best Foodie Hotel' in The Sunday Times Best Places to Stay 2021 guide.

The Cartford Inn in Preston is the best hotel for food nationally according to the Sunday Times devinitive list of the 100 best places to stay.

The restaurant's menu "is an expression of Lancashire’s food culture and a showcase of the region’s best produce", so take a look at some of their delicious dishes below...

1. The latest duck breast they have on the menu, Goosnargh duck breast, with baked parsnip, confit girolles & enoki, mushroom purée, late summer truffle & jus

2. Whole grilled sea bream, lemon butter and garden Bronzed fennel

3. 24h Braised short rib, Salt baked turnip mash, dripping fat croissant, buttered turnip, jus, burnt chive oil

4. Time for desert: Coconut French toast, burnt coconut sorbet, bbq pineapple and coconut wafer