The holidays are coming! Handyman Doug's light-up truck brings spirit of Christmas to Fylde coast streets

The holidays are coming to the Fylde coast - in a light-up look-alike of one of the absolute staples of Christmas telly.

A festive Christmas truck - shrunk down to the size of a sand buggy - will take to the coast’s streets this winter in a call-back to the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas lorries, which first appeared in adverts dating back to 1995.

Doug at the wheel

The truck is the handiwork of Doug Smith, of Carr Lane, Hambleton, who won last year’s national Shed of the Year competition with his replica of an Irish pub, complete with a 20ft tall Blackpool Tower model.

Doug, 60, who manned the project with two friends, said: “It took just over two months to complete, and it’s far better than I ever thought it would be.

“When we started off we thought it would be a little project, but as we progressed we took more and more care in getting everything just right. We were in it nearly every day for two months.

“It was a lot of work, but local individuals and businesses have been a brilliant help. As soon as they knew what it was for, they offered discounts and materials for free.”

The red truck, which is covered with more than 3,500 LED lights and has its own music system, will appear at pubs, supermarkets and Christmas light switch-ons across the Fylde coast in the run-up to Christmas Day to raise money for Trinity Hospice and Brian House in Low Moor Road, Bispham.

It made its big debut at the Seven Stars Hotel in Stalmine on Thursday - and has already raked in more than £600 in donations.

Doug said: “People were driving past, then stopping, coming back to have a look, and donating very generously.

“Trinity Hospice is well behind it and is thrilled to bits to be involved.”