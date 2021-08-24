Hannah Doyle, 18, from Staining, won the ORA Singers 2021 Composer Competition, during which she joined nine other finalists to perform their final pieces live in Holy Cross Church, St

Pancras, London.

Hannah, who has just left Blackpool Sixth and will be studying Sound Technology at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts from September, was one of only 10 young people in the country to be chosen by ORA Singers to take part in a mentoring scheme.

Hannah fought off competition from other finalists (pictured) to win the ORA Singers 2021 Young Composer Competition.

She received support from leading choral musicians to develop her compositional skills, and won the top prize at the national competition.

As a result of winning, her piece was played on Scala Radio, a national radio station for classical music.

Hannah, a former Hodgson Academy pupil, said: "I was mentored by the composer Richard Allain for five months and I learnt the fundamentals of writing a choral piece. One of the most valuable parts of the mentoring program was a workshop that took place in May with Oliver Tarney, a leading composer and conductor.

"I was able to hear a section of my work-in-progress composition performed by ORA and hear their feedback on what it was like for them to sing it and how I could improve.

Hannah Doyle with her compositional mentor, Richard Allain.

“It was an amazing experience to not only hear my composition sung instead of played by a computer generated sound but also to get feedback from established composers who specialise in vocal music. I got some great advice about getting into the audio industry as well as composing tips.”

Hannah praised Blackpool Sixth's music course and teachers for her success, and urged anyone considering studying music at further education level to pursue their dream careers too.

She continued: "From studying A-level Music and A-level Music Technology, I believe my musical skills have developed significantly. Studying A-Level Music has definitely helped my compositional skills, from the music theory taught through set works to writing various genres of compositions.

"Blackpool Sixth has opened the door to many musical opportunities such as the Musician of the Year Rotary Competition, playing in the pit band for the college’s production of Les Miserables as well as the chance to get involved with recording, using the studio."