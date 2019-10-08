Tesco Clubcard Plus £7.99 subscription: how it works and if it's a good deal

Have your say

Tesco has announced a new ‘Clubcard Plus’ subscription that will cost £7.99 per month when it launches later this year.

Clubcard Plus is the latest update by the supermarket giant, after it relaunched its loyalty card in 2018, introducing contactless cards and improving the Clubcard app.

What are the benefits?

Tesco has promised that Clubcard Plus subscribers will get a range of new rewards, including:

10% permanent discount on brands including Tesco Pet, Carousel, Fox Ivy, Go Cook, Fred + Flo, and F&F

Double data for Tesco Mobile customers

No foreign exchange fees for Tesco Bank customers

10% off two big in-store shops every month

Alessandra Bellini, at Tesco, said, "New Clubcard Plus is a breakthrough innovation giving customers even more ways to get the best value while shopping at Tesco, for their everyday essentials, weekly shops, Mobile and Banking".

Is it a good deal?

At £7.99 per month, Clubcard Plus will cost subscribers £95.88 every year, but can potentially offer big savings.

It all depends how much customers typically spend at Tesco each month.

If a customer spends £100 per shop twice a month, Clubcard Plus would save them £10 on each of those shops - £20 each month, and £240 each year. When you factor in how much Clubcard Plus costs, that customer would save £104.12 over the year.