Teenager Gabriella Rollings missing from home in Heysham

A 19-year-old girlis missing from home in Heysham.

Gabriella Rollings was last seen in the Gloucester Drive area on Friday, October 11 around 5pm.

She also has links to Lancaster, Morecambe, Blackpool and Preston.

In a statement police said: “Gabriella is around 5ft 4in tall, of slim build. She has ombre hair which is mousy brown at the top and blonde on the ends.

“It is unknown what clothing she is wearing.

“If you have seen Gabriella or a woman matching her description, please contact us as soon as possible on 01524 596927 or 101 quoting LC-20191012-1193.

“Gabriella, if you are reading this, please tell someone you are safe.”