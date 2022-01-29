Teen from Blackpool wanted following alleged assault
Police are asking for the public's help in locating 19 year-old Joshua Beck from Blackpool in relation to an alleged assault offence that happened in August 2020.
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 10:58 am
Updated
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 11:00 am
Joshua Beck, also known as Joshua Gill, failed to appear at Preston Crown Court at the end of November in relation to the alleged assault and is also wanted for the breach of a court order.
Beck who has links to Bispham, the wider Blackpool area and Bradford – is described as white, around 5ft 7ins, with blonde hair and a gap between his front teeth.
If you have any information which could help find him, please call 101 quoting incident reference 1874 of August 7, 2020, or email PC Nathan Peacock at [email protected]