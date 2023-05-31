If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Blackpool.

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilizations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture, and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Blackpool, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Also worthy of mention – in Thornton Cleveleys – are: Black10Ink on Runnymede Avenue (5 out of 5 from 46 reviews), [email protected] also on Runnymede Avenue (4.9 out of 5 from 15 reviews), Indelible Ink Tattoo Studio on York Avenue (4.9 out of 5 from 106 reviews), No77 Tattoo Studio on Victoria Road East (5 out of 5 from 18 reviews) and Everlong Tattoo on North Drive (5 out of 5 from 24 reviews).

The highest-rated tattoo studios in Blackpool Below are the 24 highest-rated tattoo studios in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

Mania Tattoo Mania Tattoo on Station Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 186 Google reviews

Hello Sailor Hello Sailor on Church Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 121 Google reviews

West Coast Tattoos West Coast Tattoos on Talbot Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 83 Google reviews

Inkden Tattoo Inkden Tattoo on Albert Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 123 Google reviews

Forever Tattoo Studio Forever Tattoo Studio on Lytham Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 102 Google reviews

Jaguar Skin Tattoo Jaguar Skin Tattoo on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 55 Google reviews

Fusion Tattoo Studios Fusion Tattoo Studios on Abingdon Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews

