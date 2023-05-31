News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Nasa holds first public meeting about UFO sightings
Couple ‘absolutely ecstatic’ after winning £300,000 on scratchcard
Peter Andre GB News debut causes huge social media row
Sky customers banned from sharing Netflix accounts
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled

Tattoo Studios in Blackpool: These are the 24 highest-rated tattoo studios in Blackpool according to Google reviews

If you’re a fan of tattoos, there are plenty of highly skilled artists in Blackpool.
By Jon Peake
Published 31st May 2023, 15:48 BST
Updated 31st May 2023, 15:49 BST

Tattoos have long been a form of artistic expression and personal storytelling.

From ancient civilizations to modern times, they have served as symbols of identity, culture, and individuality.

Today, tattoos continue to evolve with innovative techniques and designs. They can commemorate loved ones, showcase passions, or simply enhance your appearance.

While opinions on tattoos may vary, their popularity remains undeniable, as more and more people embrace this timeless art form.

Here, in no particular order, are 24 of the highest-rated tattoo studios and artists in Blackpool, according to Google reviews – all with a rating of 4.5 or higher from a minimum of 10 reviews.

Also worthy of mention – in Thornton Cleveleys – are: Black10Ink on Runnymede Avenue (5 out of 5 from 46 reviews), [email protected] also on Runnymede Avenue (4.9 out of 5 from 15 reviews), Indelible Ink Tattoo Studio on York Avenue (4.9 out of 5 from 106 reviews), No77 Tattoo Studio on Victoria Road East (5 out of 5 from 18 reviews) and Everlong Tattoo on North Drive (5 out of 5 from 24 reviews).

See also: Blackpool's highest-rated hairdressers and salons: 16 of the best places according to Google reviews and The best things to do in Blackpool according to Tripadvisor

Below are the 24 highest-rated tattoo studios in Blackpool, according to Google reviews

1. The highest-rated tattoo studios in Blackpool

Below are the 24 highest-rated tattoo studios in Blackpool, according to Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Mania Tattoo on Station Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 186 Google reviews

2. Mania Tattoo

Mania Tattoo on Station Road has a rating of 5 out of 5 from 186 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Hello Sailor on Church Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 121 Google reviews

3. Hello Sailor

Hello Sailor on Church Street has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 121 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
West Coast Tattoos on Talbot Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 83 Google reviews

4. West Coast Tattoos

West Coast Tattoos on Talbot Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 83 Google reviews Photo: WCT

Photo Sales
Inkden Tattoo on Albert Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 123 Google reviews

5. Inkden Tattoo

Inkden Tattoo on Albert Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 123 Google reviews Photo: Inkden Tattoo

Photo Sales
Forever Tattoo Studio on Lytham Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 102 Google reviews

6. Forever Tattoo Studio

Forever Tattoo Studio on Lytham Road has a rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 102 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Jaguar Skin Tattoo on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 55 Google reviews

7. Jaguar Skin Tattoo

Jaguar Skin Tattoo on Dickson Road has a rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 55 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Fusion Tattoo Studios on Abingdon Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews

8. Fusion Tattoo Studios

Fusion Tattoo Studios on Abingdon Street has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 from 30 Google reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:BlackpoolGoogleTripAdvisor