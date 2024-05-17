We asked readers where the go for that ‘just back from holiday’ sun-kissed glow and they did not disappoint.
Take a look at 19 of the top rated places to go for that healthy glow.
These are 19 of the best tanning shops in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast as voted by readers. Photo: 19 of the best tanning shops in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast as voted by readers
2. Browned Off
Browned Off, 108 Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TQ. Photo: Google
3. Sunny Days Tanning
Sunny Days Tanning, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4EL. Photo: Google
4. Sundome Sunbeds
Sundome Sunbeds, 114 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF. Photo: Google
5. Starr Gate Tanning and Beauty
Starr Gate Tanning and Beauty, 21 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN. Photo: Google
6. Heatwave Sunbeds
Heatwave Sunbeds, 44 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR. Photo: Google