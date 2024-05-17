Take a look at 19 of the best tanning shops in Blackpool and the Fylde Coast as voted by readers

By Emma Downey
Published 17th May 2024, 19:35 BST
Summer is on the way (allegedly) and there are plenty of great tanning salons to give you that sun-kissed ‘just been on holiday’ glow.

We asked readers where the go for that ‘just back from holiday’ sun-kissed glow and they did not disappoint.

Take a look at 19 of the top rated places to go for that healthy glow.

Browned Off, 108 Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TQ.

2. Browned Off

Browned Off, 108 Poulton Rd, Fleetwood FY7 6TQ. Photo: Google

Sunny Days Tanning, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4EL.

3. Sunny Days Tanning

Sunny Days Tanning, Vicarage Lane, Blackpool, FY4 4EL. Photo: Google

Sundome Sunbeds, 114 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF.

4. Sundome Sunbeds

Sundome Sunbeds, 114 Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF. Photo: Google

Starr Gate Tanning and Beauty, 21 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN.

5. Starr Gate Tanning and Beauty

Starr Gate Tanning and Beauty, 21 Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool, FY4 1SN. Photo: Google

Heatwave Sunbeds, 44 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR.

6. Heatwave Sunbeds

Heatwave Sunbeds, 44 Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HR. Photo: Google

