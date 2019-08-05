Swallows riders cycle for charity

A team of eight intrepid supporters of cancer charity cycled across the UK from coast to coast covering a total of 170 miles in three days.

The event in aid of head and neck cancer charity The Swallows began with cyclists placing their back wheel in the North Sea and ending with their front wheel in the Irish Sea on Saturday, July 27, coinciding with head and neck cancer awareness day.

Chief executive of The Swallows, Chris Curtis, said: “The bike ride was a great success, with all the riders completing the 170 mile trip.

“Donations continue to come in and at the last count we were at an incredible £15,000.

“It’s not too late to donate.

“We continue to urge anyone who’s been inspired to donate if they possibly can.

“The money raised will go a long way to buying vital equipment and services, ultimately saving lives.”

The Swallows’ goal of £25,000 will provide ground-breaking robotic equipment for head and neck cancer patients at hospitals in Blackpool and Blackburn which will significantly reduce disfigurement, discomfort and pain after procedures.”

Among the riders was Naseem Ghazali, the only head and neck robotic specialist in Lancashire.

Miss Ghazell was able to help Audrey Downs, a 77-year-old from Coppull, to beat tonsil cancer using this new technology replacing the traditional method which she involved aggressive surgery.

Audrey’s daughter Claire Scott, who was among the riders, said: “My mother was initially offered radiotherapy, which would have had life-changing and lifelong side effects.

“After searching for alternatives, she was fortunate enough to be offered the option of transoral robotic surgery under the expertise of the amazing Miss Ghazali and her team.”

Following the surgery, Audrey required no further treatment and was able to eat and drink the following day as usual, returning to a normal diet within a few weeks.

Aside from fundraising, The Swallows organise monthly patient and carers meetings across the UK, in addition to providing practical information and a 24/7 support line service.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/swallowsbikeride

By Alexandra Storton