Support from Fleetwood Town for Wyre soldier in Estonia

A Cod Army fan who is currently serving in Estonia was sent festive gifts from his favourite team, after contacting them to say he is keeping up with them away from home.

Simon Mellor, from Cleveleys, is a soldier in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers, and is currently serving a six-month operational tour in Estonia, so will be away from his family this Christmas.

He is part of the enhanced forward presence (eFP) which is key in NATO's alliance to deter potential aggressors from mounting military action in Eastern Europe.

Simon is a regular attendee of Fleetwood Town matches with his son, so the club wanted to do all they could to help boost morale over the festive period while the troops are away from

their families.

After Simon made contact in November with Dave Riche, general manager of Fleetwood Town, the club sent over a parcel containing gloves, hats, scarves, a football and pump.

Simon said: "I returned from the coldest exercise of my life to the welfare parcel from Fleetwood Town.

"To say I am over the moon with it is an understatement.

"What a fantastic gesture from the club to take the time out to pack warm kit for my guys and a football, so now we can have a kick about in the gym."

A USB stick with a festive message from head coach Joey Barton was also sent in the package, wishing Simon well over Christmas.

Andy Pilley, owner and chairman of Fleetwood Town said: “It’s amazing to hear how Simon is keeping in touch with the club from far afield, in extrem conditions, while protecting our country.

“Being away from your family at Christmas is tough, and even more so when you are doing the nature of work that Simon and his colleagues are involved in.

“As a club, we want to support him in any way we can, and by sending him some goodies and a message of support we hope we’ve helped boost morale for Simon and his section.

"When he returns from duty, there is also an honorary Onward Card waiting for him and his son."