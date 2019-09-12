Support for Blackpool mental health charity from Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner

A Blackpool mental health charity is being supported by the Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Chris Webb, as lack of funding threatens its closure.

Deputy Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire Chris Webb is hosting a coffee morning on Saturday September 14 to raise funds for Counselling In The Community, based at Derby Road, Blackpool.

Nikki Bradshaw, Lisa Stout, Stuart Hutton-Brown and Nick Wade, volunteers at Counselling in the Community who are in dire need of financial support.

Chris said: “Counselling In The Community provide one-on-one support to those seeking help and support with mental health issues.

“With the waiting list to see a mental health psychiatrist in our town currently standing at around a year and a half, Counselling In The Community provide a vital and much needed service and I want help them keep this service going.”

In August, The Gazette reported that the counselling service was suffering due to lack of financial assistance, and was in danger of closing.

Counsellor and manager Stuart Hutton-Brown feared that without help to keep the group going, hundreds of patients a year could be stuck on longer waiting lists to see a professional.

Mr Hutton-Brown was so determined to keep Counselling in the Community going that he sold his own car to raise money.

He said: "We're seeing around 60 people a week. They mostly find us through word of mouth or see us on Facebook.

"The NHS services have such long waiting times that we're seeing more and more people."

A spokesman for the NHS Fylde Coast Clinical Commissioning Groups said they recognised the need to do more to improve mental health services, and that they were working with patients and partners in Lancashire and South Cumbria to review mental health services.

The event will start at 10am, held at Blackpool Labour office, 368 Talbot Road, Blackpool. Donations for Counselling in the Community will be taken on the door.