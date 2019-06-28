Student Jakob loves his social media kink to Love Island

A Fylde coast student has developed a very special link to one of TV's most popular shows

Jakob Johnson is embroiled in all the on and off screen gossip for Love Island as he’s personally handling the social media of several of this year's contestants.

Danny Williams is among this year's Love Island contestants for whom Jakob has developed social media accounts

The 17-year-old Blackpool Sixth Form College student is designing graphics and posts for those currently featuring on the ITV2 reality programme, including Amy Hart, Curtis Pritchard, Danny Williams, Anton Danyluk, Callum McLeod and Sherif Lanre.

He has just set up his own social media company, New Age Social and is delighted to be so closely involved with the top-rated nightly show after a message out of the blue from one of the programme's management team.

“My business just started out as my own Instagram page with my own name,” explained Jakob, from Thornton.

“One of the management companies from the show messaged me to say they liked some of my work and asked if I would be willing to put some social media content out there.

Jakob's recent post suggesting former contestant Sherif Lanre may return to the Love Island villa made national headlines

“My name was passed on to others and now I manage work for five of the contestants.”

His recent post suggesting former contestant Sherif Lanre may return to the Love Island villa made national headlines, proving the crucial role social media plays in modern communication.

Jakob is currently studying A level graphics and BTEC double film and television production at the college and has been busy with commissions for work as well.

He has recently designed the graphics and branding for Innovate PR management company and has on-going work with Merlin Entertainment - operators of Blackpool Tower and several other attractions in the resort - including a series of social media graphics for Sea Life in Birmingham.

In addition he has been signed up to run the social media account for All Star Entertainment UK, a talent management company.

“It’s been fantastic, with Merlin saying they want to work more with me as my company progresses,” he said.

“I feel it is important to use social media as a platform in a positive way - fight to put yourself out there and send lots of emails out with examples of your work and people will get in contact. Once you’ve some contacts, others will follow.”

Jakob credits help from his tutors as well: “Lewis, my film and tv tutor has helped me so much this year and he’s pushed me to get the best work out of me.

"Thanks also to Elaine Little, head of visual arts and my graphics tutor Laura Goodinson, who have also been really supportive.”

Lewis Williams, film and television tutor at the college in Blackpool Old Road, said: “Jakob is a consistent, hard- working and passionate student with exceptional resilience and time-management skills and I am sure he will be a great success.”