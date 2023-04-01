News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
1 day ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
1 day ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
1 day ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
1 day ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
1 day ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Stuck traffic now being released following multi-vehicle collision on M6

Motorists stuck on the southbound on the M6 between junctions 17 and 16 following a multi-vehicle collision are now being released.

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Apr 2023, 11:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 13:57 BST

Both directions between J17 Sandbach and J16 Stoke-on Trent were closed following the traffic incident. Traffic within the closure that has been at a standstill for the past three hours is now being released forwards past the scene of the collision on the outside lane. Motorists are being advised to pass with care as emergency services are still on the scene.

A spokesperson for the National Highways North West team said: “Traffic caught within the closure is now being released forwards past the scene of the collision in the outside lane. Please pass with care as there's a lot of emergency service personnel still on scene. If you are caught in the closure do not leave your vehicle unattended. Doing so delays and causes difficulties in the turning around of vehicles. Officers continue to turn vehicles to exit via Sandbach Services.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Multi-vehicle collision on M6 sees all lanes blocked as police and air ambulance...
Most Popular
Stuck traffic is now being released following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6
Stuck traffic is now being released following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6
Stuck traffic is now being released following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6
TrafficMotoristsStoke