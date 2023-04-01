Both directions between J17 Sandbach and J16 Stoke-on Trent were closed following the traffic incident. Traffic within the closure that has been at a standstill for the past three hours is now being released forwards past the scene of the collision on the outside lane. Motorists are being advised to pass with care as emergency services are still on the scene.

A spokesperson for the National Highways North West team said: “Traffic caught within the closure is now being released forwards past the scene of the collision in the outside lane. Please pass with care as there's a lot of emergency service personnel still on scene. If you are caught in the closure do not leave your vehicle unattended. Doing so delays and causes difficulties in the turning around of vehicles. Officers continue to turn vehicles to exit via Sandbach Services.”