Strictly Come Dancing's Oti Mabuse 'high-kicks' off her search for UK's proudest glasses wearers in Blackpool and Cleveleys

TV’s favourite dance diva Oti Mabuse has high-kicked off the search for the UK’s proudest glasses wearers in Blackpool and Cleveleys – with a £10,000 cash prize up for grabs.

The star of Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer showcased her own stunning specs style in a new photoshoot, as she launches Specsavers’ annual search for the Spectacle Wearer of the Year 2019.

Oti – who swaps her specs for contact lenses when she hits the dancefloor – says: ‘I’ve been wearing my glasses since I was 10 and I wear them all the time. I can’t live without them.

‘I’ve got about 20 glasses and I love changing them to go with different outfits. There’s so many styles to choose from, specs a great way for people to express themselves through fashion.

‘I feel more confident when I put my specs on. I wouldn’t be Oti without them.’

All glasses wearers aged 16 and over in Blackpool and Cleveleys just need to share a selfie and tell Specsavers what their glasses mean to them to be in with chance of winning the prestigious accolade.

For every entry accepted, Specsavers will donate £1 to children’s anti-bullying charity Kidscape. Spectacle Wearer of the Year has raised more than half a million pounds for Kidscape over the past ten years.

The money raised helps support the charity in providing practical support to children and families affected by bullying.

Oti continues: ‘Kids used to call me “four eyes” but I always say four eyes are better than two. I believe people should be proud to wear glasses. Embrace them, they are part of who you are and you are fabulous!’

Seven finalists, plus a social media favourite voted for by the public, will attend a celebrity-packed awards ceremony in London, with one overall winner scooping the top award and cash prize.

Specs wearers should get snapping and share their selfie at specsavers.co.uk/loveglassescomp. Deadline for entries is June 30, 2019.