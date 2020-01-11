Streetlife volunteer who served 30 years as charity's treasurer dies at 90

A long-serving volunteer for a Blackpool charity that offers shelter to the town’s most vulnerable homeless youth has died.

Ron Garrett, 90, died peacefully on January 5 of natural causes.

For 30 years he was the treasurer of Streetlife, and after stepping down from the role remained a firm volunteer and trustee until his retirement in 2017.

Streetlife CEO Jane Hugo said: “He was really dedicated and committed. He put in lots of hours and saved Streetlife thousands of pounds over the years with all the voluntary work he did for us.

“If there was an open day he’d sit and do the raffle and tombola. He was good at rolling his sleeves up. He put in hours and hours each week.

“He was quite the character and kept us on our toes, but he was really kind and really dedicated to the charity.”

Ron, a dad of two and granddad of three, who lived on Bispham Road, was a book-keeper for the rail service before becoming Streetlife’s treasurer in the early 90s.

He took up the role through St John’s Church, which is located next to the shelter in St John’s Square.

Jane said: “Streetlife was awarded with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service, which is like an OBE for charities, and Ron and our volunteers went to Buckingham Palace for a grand party, and to Preston County Hall where we were presented with the award.”

Ron’s son Paul, 60, said: “He always thought of others rather than himself. He didn’t suffer fools gladly, but he would always help somebody out.That was his attitude - if somebody needed help, he would always go and do it.

“His family came first, always. He loved his family. He loved his grandchildren.

"He was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes when he was in his late 20s and he was given six years to live, because in those days if you had diabetes you didn't last long, but medical advances came along in that time and he lived to be 90, so he didn't do too badly!"

Ron’s funeral will take place at 1.15pm at Carleton Crematorium on January 27. All are welcome.