Members of the public are encouraged not to walk on the promenade as a safety precaution.

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: "We are expecting high winds of 50-60 mph for Lancashire, potentially 60-70 mph for the coast.

"High tide on Sunday is forecast to be 8.8m at 21.56 rising throughout next week.

"We are not expecting tidal flooding at this time, but there is likely to be some spray around high tide, especially along Cleveleys promenade.

People are urged not to visit the promenade for their own safety due to gale force winds.

We will be monitoring the situation over the weekend."