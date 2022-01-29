Storm boards closed along Wyre's coast due to new storm

Following reports of Storm Malik on the way, the storm boards along the coast will be closed today.

By Emma Downey
Saturday, 29th January 2022, 12:53 pm
A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: "We are expecting high winds of 50-60 mph for Lancashire, potentially 60-70 mph for the coast.

"High tide on Sunday is forecast to be 8.8m at 21.56 rising throughout next week.

"We are not expecting tidal flooding at this time, but there is likely to be some spray around high tide, especially along Cleveleys promenade.

People are urged not to visit the promenade for their own safety due to gale force winds.

We will be monitoring the situation over the weekend."

Members of the public are encouraged not to walk on the promenade as a safety precaution.

