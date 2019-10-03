Stars join forces to launch BBC Children in Need’s 2019 campaign - asking people across Blackpool to Get Together to make a difference

BBC Children in Need has launched its 2019 fundraising campaign and is asking people across Blackpool to Get Together to help change the lives of disadvantaged children and young people.

A star-studded line-up of famous faces have joined forces to support the Get Together campaign including Rylan Clark-Neal, Tess Daly, Fleur East, Marvin Humes, Rochelle Humes, Danny Jones, Ashley Roberts and Laura Whitmore.

The celebrities are asking the nation to Get Together and fundraise to help make a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK. From rambles to three-legged races, knit-a-thons to quizzes and once in a lifetime challenges to bake sales, everyone can Get Together to raise money for BBC Children in Need’s 2019 Appeal.

Across Blackpool, BBC Children in Need currently funds 12 projects to the value of nearly £1million. One project currently receiving funding in the area is Blackpool Carers Centre which benefit from a three-year grant of £149,908 to provide a programme of out of school respite activities for young carers in the area. Activity sessions take place during the evenings, weekends and during school holidays and include: informal information and training, homework clubs, structured clubs, residential trips during school holidays, and volunteering opportunities. The project aims to help reduce isolation, improve the young people’s self-esteem and improve their health and well-being.

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive at BBC Children in Need said: “Every year we are amazed by the remarkable efforts of supporters going above and beyond to make an impact on the lives of children and young people across the UK. Bringing people together sits at the heart of BBC Children in Need and we hope that our incredible fundraisers have a great time getting together in 2019, knowing it will help us give children and young people the childhood they deserve.”

BBC Children in Need’s official 2019 fundraising pack is available for download now from bbc.co.uk/pudsey and is bursting with ideas to inspire Get Togetherfundraising ahead of the 2019 Appeal show on Friday, November 15.