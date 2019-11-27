Staining dance club's 25 years on stage raises £25k for good causes

A Fylde coast dance club has celebrated a quarter of century in the spotlight.

The Windmill School of Dance in Staining turns 25-years-old this year, and its dancers are celebrating more than just a milestone birthday.

The dancers onstage

The club has now raised a grand total of £25,000 for Trinity Hospice, Brian House children’s hospice and other good causes over the years - around £2,000 for every two-yearly dance show.

School founder Sara Mercer, 49, said: “When I started this school, I decided not to do exams, and the reason is because I wanted dancing to be accessible to a wide ranger of children. And because we don’t do exams, it’s less expensive for parents.

“They come, they dance, the have fun. It has never been about putting on a show and having all the money for ourselves. It’s always been about giving back.

“Our family has really benefited from Trinity Hospice. My grandma was in there, my auntie was in there, my father-in-law was there. The work that they do is just amazing and they woudln’t be able to do it if people didn’t donate.”

Some of the dancers at the Windmill School of Dance

The Windmill School of Dance teaches around 50 pupils aged two to 26-years-old.

They meet three times a week at St Luke’s Church in Staining for their two-yearly showstopper, which this year raised money for the hospice, locla suicide prevention charity Doherty’s Destiny, and Cure CJD.

Sara said: “The dancers are as happy as I am. They were desperate to bring in as many people as possible to support us. I’m proud of every single one of our pupils and the dedication they put in.”