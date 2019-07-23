Stage set for show telling story of Fairhaven Lake

The history of Fairhaven Lake will feature in a celebration of storytelling at the Fairhaven Story Stall on Saturday, August 3.

The free new home-grown show will feature live music and storytelling theatre and will take place within the secret garden next to the tennis courts.

From the silly to the sad, the everyday to the extraordinary, the romantic to the downright strange, its aim is to bring the stories of Fairhaven and Fylde to life for all the family.

Performances times are 11:30am 1:30pm and 3:30pm, with activities and refreshments available 11am to 5pm

Julie Vale, Fylde Council Activity Development Officer: “As part of the National Lottery Heritage Fund restoration project, we wanted to collect the rich history of Fairhaven from the local community and its visitors as a legacy for future generations.

"Having the opportunity to share these stories in such an interesting and fun way is a great way to ensure these stories are kept alive.”

Sophia Hatfield, director of Stute Theatre and creator says “Fairhaven Lake has a fascinating history, however, the real joy of this project has been in learning about the people here and hearing their stories.

"It has been wonderful to record these stories, which form the real character of Fairhaven Lake.

"The Fairhaven Story Stall is an entertaining, yet heartfelt tribute to all the people who visit, live near or have worked at Fairhaven Lake over the years, and will hopefully give audiences a snapshot of all the things that make this a unique and wonderful place."