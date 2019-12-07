St Michaels on Wyre war veteran enjoys his 102nd birthday with his younger namesake

War veteran John Orr was given a serenade from his choir friends as he celebrated his 102nd birthday.
Members of St Michael’s Church, where John has been a regular attendee, visited Northlands Village Rest Home to give a special performance of his favourite songs, as he sung along.
Born in Yorkshire, John, also known as Jackson, moved to Lancashire when he was a child. He served in the Second World War, working with the artillery, in charge of the signallers.
He recalled: “I was with one of the finest regiments, the Royal Marine Commandos. We landed in Normandy the day after D-Day. We left the coast with no trouble. I got shot, with shrapnel in my nose and scalp. I also met a lot of prisoners from Dunkirk.”
Because of his service, he met Prince Charles and the Queen to receive Maundy money.
John worked for the waterboard and has been a mason since 1976. He was also an active member of St Michaels Bowling Club. He has no children, but has a sister in St Michaels, and a two-year-old great grand nephew, Jackson, who was named after him. John, who has been a resident at Northlands for five years, said turning 102 was ‘grand.’