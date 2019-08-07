St Annes kite festival CANCELLED due to severe weather warnings

The St Annes annual kite festival has been cancelled at the last minute as wind and thunderstorms are predicted to hit the coast this weekend.

The festival was due to go ahead on Saturday.

A Fylde Council spokesman said: "We are very sorry to announce that due to severe weather warnings that have been issued by the MET Office for this weekend, we have to cancel the St Annes International Kite Festival.

"This decision has not been made lightly, and following discussions with the organisers and kite fliers, the health and safety risk is simply too great to go ahead.

"We sincerely apologise and hope that you will join us for future kite festivals."

Yellow weather warnings for rain, wind and storms affecting the Fylde coast have been put in place by the MET office for Friday and Saturday.