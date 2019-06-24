St Annes Inner Wheel Mad Hatter's Party raises £500 for Performing Arts Festival

Have your say

A Mad Hatter's Tea Party organised by St Annes Inner Wheel Club raised some £500 for the Lytham St Annes Festival of Performing Arts.

The Festival, featuring a wide range of performance disciplines, has a long history and is held annually.

Joyce Jose with the prettiest hat and Sedi Dunn with the maddest hat

Some of the young performers involved this year showed off their skills at the party, held at St Annes Old Links Golf Club, and prizes for the 'maddest hat' and prettiest hat were awarded to Sedi Dunn and Joyce Jose respectively.

Inner Wheel Club president Karen Henshaw said: "It was a very enjoyable afternoon and we were delighted with the amount raised."

Jennifer Liddell, Dee Shaw and Jean Eaves at the event

Sedi Dunn with president Karen Henshaw