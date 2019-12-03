St Annes Inner Wheel hosts Happy House charity

Have your say

St Anne’s Inner wheel enjoyed their international evening with guest speaker Elizabeth Gomm and District chairman Margaret McIntyre.

The event was held at the Bedford hotel in St Annes.

Elizabeth has spent most of her life in journalism and was Women’s Editor at The Gazette for 26 years.

She now dedicates her time as UK coordinator of Happy House, a home for up to 100 orphaned, abandoned, neglected or abused children in Watamu, Kenya.

Happy House provides safety, family, love, education and opportunity for the children in their care.

The charity was founded in 2010 by Sue Hayward a former Blackpool hotelier and her husband Dave. With hard work and dedication Sue turned her vision of providing a family home for vulnerable children into a reality.

In the eight years since it opened, many children’s lives have been completely transformed.

A raffle was held at the event and all proceeds donated to this very worthwhile charity.

The work is made possible by all those who support them from volunteers to donations.

If you would like to come along to a meeting, please contact club secretary Sedi Dunn on 01253 712890