St Annes Church amdram group takes to stage with Sleeping Beauty panto

The Our Lady Star of the Sea Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society is staging Sleeping Beauty from Thursday, December 1 to Saturday, December 3, with shows each evening at 7.30pm and a 2pm matinee on the Saturday.

It’s the latest work written by the award winning writing duo local Rob Fearn and Leo Appleton, who have made a speciality of writing their own versions of classic pantomimes in more than 10 years as a creative duo. Their efforts won them a writing award from NODA Northwest and their pantos have been performed all over this country and abroad,

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cast of the Our Lady Star of the Sea production of Sleeping Beauty. Picture: John McVitie.

Leo also directs, with his wife Jeannette having costumed the show and their daughter Sarah Cosgrove as Poppy, one of seven fairies in the story.

Samantha Coffey features as Princess Aurora, while this years dame role is being taken on by a newcomer to the boards, John Gill. who last year was the Society’s bass guitar player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pauline Hardie again directs the music assisted by her sister Angie Strickland and her quartet of musicians.

Sarah, a director of The Academy dance school who has been away performing on stage for a while, said: “It’s great to be back working with such a talented group.”

Advertisement Hide Ad