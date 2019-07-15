St Annes Carnival's £5k boost to Trinity

St Annes Carnival has boosted Trinity Hospice's coffers to the tune of £5,000

The presentation of a cheque for that amount was the last act of 12-year-old Carys Burnett's year's reign as Carnival Queen, which was followed by the crowning of nine-year-old Georgia Roberts as her successor.

Georgia Roberts is crowned the new St Annes Carnival Queen by Fylde mayor Angela Jacques

Georgia, who was crowned by Fylde mayor Angela Jacques - also long-serving chairman of the Carnival committee, is a pupil of Heyhouses CE School in St Annes and her year as queen will see Marie Curie Cancer Care as the Carnival charity.

Michelle Lonican, Trinity's community fundraising manager at Trinity Hospice, went along to Ashton Gardens to accept the cheque from Carys and said afterwards: “Once again, it was such a pleasure to be involved in the St Annes Carnival.

"It’s always such a well organised event which is a huge credit to the organisation committee who work so tirelessly to make the Carnival the continued success it is.

“We were absolutely delighted to collect such an incredible donation at the event, which will go a long way in helping us to reach every single person who needs us on the Fylde coast.

“A huge thank you to everyone involved in this year’s event for choosing to support local hospice care, and we wish them all the very best for next year, heading towards their 100th anniversary celebrations.”

The Carnival has raised more than £100,000 for a wide variety of good causes over the last 40 years and next year celebrate its 100th birthday after starting out as the St Annes Hospital fete.

The Carnival committee is already busy working on plans for a special celebration of the special anniversary next summer and is looking for items of memorabilia for a planned centenary booklet.

Committee member Sharon Iqbal said: "We need photographs, newspaper articles, written memories and memorabilia people would be willing to share with us all,

"We need photos of the Carnival in all its various forms and locations. It would be great to hear from anyone who would let us borrow and scan them or could lend them to us digitally.

"The more we get the better and it would be great if years and people of the pictures can be identified.

"We would especially like to hear from former Carnival Queens with their memories of the event and any pictures."

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Sharon on 07944 583783 or email iqbal.plant@yahoo.co.uk