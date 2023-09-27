A group of bellringers are busy crafting a giant red cascade of knitted and crocheted poppies, which will hang from the ringing room at St Annes Parish Church, in time for Remembrance Sunday 2023.

With almost 9,000 poppies, donated by individuals and community groups, the volunteers are hosting weekly assembly sessions to knit them all together.

Monica Hollows, the project coordinator, said: “At our first assembly session on 3rd September we attached about 1,500 poppies to the net, which is a great start, but our target is about 2,500 poppies per session if we are to have the cascade ready in time, so please come and help if you can (and bring a pair of scissors please!)."

Sessions are in church, on Church Road, from 2pm - 4.30pm on the 8th and 15th October.

St Annes Bellringers are creating a cascade, out of 9,000 knitted poppies to hang on the side of St Annes Parish Church. Credit: Nicki Greenwood Photography.

There is expected to be an official opening ceremony at 2.30pm on Sunday, 29th October. The cascade will then stay in place until Remembrance Sunday.