South Shore youngster wants to use her Miss Teen Blackpool title to raise awareness of lupus

A young woman is hoping to use her status as the new Miss Teen Blackpool to enhance the town’s profile and raise awareness of an illness which affects her mum.

Dannii Sproat

After winning over judges on the online application, Dannii Sproat, from South Shore is preparing for the final of Miss Teen Great Britain, which takes place at The Globe, in Blackpool, on October 21 and 22.

As part of her role, the 15-year-old raises money for the pageant’s chosen charity Together for Short Lives, as well as her own selected charities.

The South Shore Academy pupil is keen to set up her own fund-raising challenges to raise awareness of lupus, which affects her mum, Hazel Turry.

Dannii said: “I am planning a ride from Manchester to Blackpool to raise awareness of lupus, as not that many people know about it. My mum has not had an official diagnosis, but it is suspected. It is an autoimmune disease and it makes her tired, but she can’t sleep. She can’t move her joints and she can’t go out into the sun.

“She is bed-bound and I have had to bath her on occasion.

“My other Miss Teen duties involves doing the Neon Walk on Saturday, to raise awareness, and I will be doing Pretty Muddy on September 14 for Cancer Research UK.”

To get through to the final and be names Miss Teen Blackpool, Dannii had to send photos and deliver an essay on why she wanted to be Miss Teen Blackpool/Great Britain and how she would represent the town.

Dannii added: “This was an online competition. The more active part of the contest will be the final in October.

“I entered because I wanted to build up my confidence. I am a really nervous person and was shy talking to people and going to places. But by doing this and doing fund-raising events, bringing the South Shore community together, has built up my confidence. It has helped me a lot and I enjoy meeting new people. I want to help others with anxiety to push themselves to be more confident.”

The grand final in October involves a Beauty Queen Challenge Day and a pyjama diva party. Also competing is Miss Teen Fylde, Kristyna Nova, 16, of Thornton.

