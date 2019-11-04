Soap star to switch on Lytham's Christmas lights

Former EastEnder Cheryl Fergison will join a host of local performers at the switch on of this year Lytham Christmas lights.

The actress best known for playing Heather Trott on the BBC soap for five years up to 2012 will flick the switch on Saturday, November 16 following an afternoon of live music and entertainment.

Cheryl Fergison, who played Heather Trott in EastEnders

Performers will include the RNLI’s Shanty Crew, AKS School group 8fifteen, singer Verity Walker, singer and guitarist Edward Rhodes and local singer-songwriter Emily Rhodes.

They will be joined by bands The Deadbeats and The Coustics as well as Across the Boards Theatre School and Productions and The Christie Musical Theatre Company, while DJ Paul O’Brien and DJ JJ Gibson will keep the entertainment flowing from 1.45pm to 6pm.

The official lights switch-on with a full firework display will take place between 4.30pm and 5.30pm.

Cheryl said: “I am absolutely honoured to have been asked to switch-on Lytham’s Christmas lights this yearl.

“After visiting the Fylde coast regularly as a child I decided to make the move up here a couple of years ago.

"It is a wonderful place to live and well and truly holds a special place in my heart.

“To be invited to the Switch-On and to actually be flicking the switch to light up Lytham this Christmas is something very special and I am delighted to be involved.”

Lytham Christmas Lights Switch-On is organised by Coun Brenda Blackshaw and local business owner Helen Vavoso with support from Lytham Festival organisers Cuffe and Taylor.

Coun Blackshaw said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the line-up for this year’s Lytham Christmas Lights.

“We have received tremendous support from many businesses in Lytham and we now can’t wait for our family friendly, Christmas Switch-On to get everyone in the festive spirit.”

As well as entertainment in Lytham Square, there will be a full Christmas parade, with a Zumba display in Henry Street and Dicconson Terrace.

Father Christmas will also be found at Marvins on Henry Street where families who visit him will receive a free gift.