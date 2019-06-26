Sister of Blackpool mum who collapsed and died out jogging appeals for help to say thank you to woman who tried to save her life

The sister of a Blackpool mum who collapsed and died while jogging with her baby daughter on the Promenade has made a desperate appeal to help her find the identity of the heroic woman who tried to save her life.

Elizabeth Kennedy, 37, was jogging with her one-year-old daughter in a pram and a friend on New South Promenade at around 5pm on Tuesday, June 11, when she suddenly collapsed.

Elizabeth and Catherine

It is believed she suffered a cardiac arrest.

An ambulance was called to the scene near the Burlington Road West tram stop and she was rushed to Blackpool Victoria Hospital, but she later died.

Her sister Catherine Gregory, 39, has now appealed for a selfless woman, known only as Christine, to come forward after she rushed to help her sister after seeing her fall.

She said: “All I know is she was on the Prom jogging. Suddenly she just stopped and collapsed with no warning.

“She was fine one minute and on the ground the next.

“A lady rushed over and started CPR while they waited for an ambulance.

“I just want to say thank you for giving my sister the chance to stay with us.

“Elizabeth was fun-loving - she loved life.

“She grasped everything that came her way and gave everything a go.

“She was looking forward to her life with her little girl and was looking forward to their first holiday as a family.”

Elizabeth, who lived off Watson Road, was a mum of one and a train conductor for Northern Rail.

She was not a regular jogger, her sister said, but wanted to get fit after giving birth.

She leaves behind her daughter and her husband, John, who she had been with for three years.

Catherine, who is also a mum of one and lives off Claremont Road, said: “Nobody had a bad word to say about her.

“She had a lot of friends. I think she would be proud to see how many people’s lives she has touched.

“We have no idea what caused it. We’re still waiting to find out. We don’t know anything at the moment.

“I’m devastated. I would love to have her back.

“I got a phone-call from the hospital at around 6.50pm to say she was in a critical condition and to get up to the hospital.

“It has been horrible, absolutely horrible.

“We’re just trying to keep everything normal for the little ones. Her daughter is only one-year-old.”

She urged anybody who knows ‘Christine’ to get in touch with The Gazette, which has agreed to act as a go-between for the family.

She said: “She was running along the Prom like she was a jogger herself, and she was wearing orange.

“She said she lived off Watson Road, but we didn’t get any details. We have been trying to find her.

“She probably wonders what happened.

“I would if I did something like that and didn’t know.

“It means everything to me because it gave Elizabeth a chance.

“She just came over without a thought for herself to do what she did. It would mean the world to be able to thank for for trying to help my sister.”

