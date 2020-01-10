Sir Mo Farah calls on locals in Blackpool to take part in ‘Mo’s Million Mile Challenge’ and raise vital funds for Youth Sport Trust

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has taken to the start line to launch ‘Mo’s Million Mile Challenge’, encouraging people in Lancashire to come together to complete a million miles with an aim to raise £100,000 for the Youth Sport Trust, in partnership with Village Hotel Club.

Kickstarting the first mile of his 2020 training, the Village’s community fitness ambassador is calling on locals in the Blackpool community to ditch the excuses, shake off the post-Christmas slump and take a ‘mo’ to complete a mile for charity, between January 9 to 19.

Village Gym will be opening the doors to its 30 clubs nationwide, including Blackpool, to encourage locals to set in motion their New Year fitness regimes and fundraise at the same time.

Funds raised will be donated to support the Youth Sport Trust’s vital work in local schools and communities, to change the lives of young people through sport, physical activity and play.

In addition to encouraging visitors, the local Village Hotel Club Blackpool will also be supporting the charity, with staff across the group also taking part in the challenge.

Sir Mo Farah says: “Inspiring people to be active will always be important to me and I want the nation to use the new year as an excuse to get fit. I hope everyone gets behind Village’s Million Mile Challenge – just one mile can make a difference, and you will be doing something amazing for kids in your local area.”

Village Hotel Club Blackpool general manager Gordon Clapperton said: “With the help of Mo, one of the country’s most inspirational athletes, we’re calling on the Blackpool community to join us in hitting our million-mile target, with however many miles they can – whether that’s one or a hundred!

“We’re proud to be working with the Youth Sport Trust to help ensure all children get to experience the life-changing benefits that come from play and sport both in Blackpool and across the country.”

For more information, visit www.villagegym.co.uk/challenge