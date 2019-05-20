Sir Bill opens Thornton school’s winning playground conversion

A Fylde coast school is celebrating a winning conversion of its play area – thanks to a super fund-raising effort.

Red Marsh School at Thornton, which specialises in education for two to 19-year-olds with learning difficulties, now has a state-of-the art primary and sensory reaction area, thanks to £67,500 being generated in a matter of months.

A grant from Wooden Spoon, the rugby charity for children, along with substantial support from the Vera Wolstencroft Charitable Trust, has covered much of the cost.

But after Fylde rugby legend Sir Bill Beaumont went along to the school to officially open the facilities, headteacher teacher Catherine Dellow also paid tribute to the financial backing from parents, local businesses and the community in general for their backing in making the new-look area a reality.

“We are delighted with the new play area,” she said.

“We only set the target of raising the £67,500 needed for the project in September and never dreamed it would be available so soon.

“But everyone rallied round in brilliant fashion and we are delighted to see it open and so grateful that Sir Bill Beaumout came along to perform the ceremony.

“Our PTFA has done a great job and the children themselves have done sponsored events to raise money, including a Santa Dash last Christmas.

“Thanks so much to the charities which have supported us and to everyone who contributed.

“The new facilities include safe surfacing and sensory sports pads which will make such a difference for the children.”