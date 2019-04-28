Singleton Lodge was festive setting for Danielle Williams and Kevin Prentice's perfect day

Primary School teacher Danielle Williams and pensions administrator Kevin Prentice tied the knot at Singleton Lodge.

Kevin and Danielle Prentice. Photos: Hannah Farquhar PhotographyHanna Farquhar

The Cleveleys couple met seven years ago when Danielle’s mum and step dad took her out for a drink at the local pub, which Kevin happened to run. Her step dad introduced them and love blossomed.

They became engaged on Christmas Day 2016 when Danielle found a ring on top of a huge tower of Ferrero Rocher chocolates next to a sign which proposed the question.

They married at Singleton Lodge on December 22 and gave the occasion the full festive treatment. Danielle, 27, said: “It was raining heavily in the morning when we got up but the sun soon came out. It ended up being like a day in spring.

“Our colour scheme was red and gold. We had Christmas tree wreathes in the middle of the tables, candy cane place cards and each table was named after our favourite Christmas films.

“Everything seemed so magical with the twinkling lights and cosy log fires on.

“I love Christmas because it is time spent with family and it was so wonderful to be surrounded by all of our family for that day. Kevin’s daughter also stayed with us for two nights, which made it extra special.

Singleton Lodge was just beautiful and our photographs looked incredible. I loved the alpacas that surrounded the place. It was everything I imagined and more.”

The couple have very different tastes in music and opted for Ed Sheeran’s How would You Feel for their first dance – the only artist they both like. Kevin, 36, a pensions administrator, said: “Being surrounded by friends and family meant the world to us! The day was truly unforgettable.”

Danielle added: “It was everything I imagined and more. My dream wedding became a reality.”