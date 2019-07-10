Silver celebration for Clifton Hospital doctor

A Fylde coast doctor has celebrated a milestone anniversary in delivering hospital care.

Dr Maung Maung Latt has worked at Clifton Hospital, St Annes, for 25 years and the staff held a party to celebrate.

He said: “The staff had to keep the party a secret because I don’t like a fuss, but I was shocked and also delighted that they had taken the time to celebrate my anniversary.”

Dr Latt, originally from Burma (Myanmar), qualified as a doctor in 1982 from the Institute of Medicine of Mandalay. From there he came to London for post graduate studies with the Royal College of Physicians.

Following a holiday in Blackpool in the early 1990s, Dr Latt was soon inspired by the area and the work of the doctors of the day – including the current Medical Director for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Prof Mark O’Donnell and Pro Ravi Gulati. He decided to join the team at Clifton and the rest is history.

He enjoys the different elements in elderly care and believes that lots of factors come together to care for his patients – medicine, social interaction and friendship.

“I thoroughly enjoy my job here and have for 25 years – I get paid to enjoy myself," he said.

“All my patients are replacements for my late mum and dad, so that is why I care for them in the way that I do.”