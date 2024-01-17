News you can trust since 1873
Shoppers' horror as Tesco is already selling Easter eggs weeks after Christmas

Shoppers have been left scratching their heads in disbelief after spotting an aisle full of Easter eggs in Tesco months before the holiday.
By Emma Downey
Published 17th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT

With the Christmas decorations not long been put away, the supermarket chain has decided it’s time for the Easter Bunny to make an early apperance.

Despite the fact it's not until March 31, 2024, aisles of Easter eggs can be seen in the store including packs of mini eggs for £1.50, Cadbury Twirl and Cadbury Easter eggs.

Any one for some mini eggs?

Despite the fact that Easter is nearly two months away, Tesco have got in on the act early

Aisles of Easter eggs are displayed in the store

