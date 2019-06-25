'She was just amazing': Appeal to find stranger who stopped to help after mum collapsed while jogging on Blackpool Promenade

Family and friends of a "lovely" Blackpool mum who died after collapsing on the Promenade have said they are "devastated" by her sudden death.

Elizabeth Kennedy, 37, was jogging with close friend Jemma Armstrong, 37, and their young children when she suddenly collapsed.

John and Elizabeth Kennedy with their daughter Guenhwyvar, who turns two next week

As Jemma was on the phone to the ambulance service, a woman came over and helped perform CPR.

Now the mum-of-one wants to track down the stranger - known only as Christine - to say thank you.

She said: "She was just amazing. This woman kept me calm during the most tragic thing that's ever happened to me.

"I don't know what I would have done if she wasn't there. I couldn't have asked for more in that situation."

Elizabeth Kennedy, 37, collapsed and later died on New South Promenade near the Colwyn Hotel and Burlington Road West tram stop

The pair, both from South Shore, had recently started the Couch to 5k programme to get into shape following the birth of their children.

They had jogged to Starr Gate and back up towards the Burlington Road West tram stop, on New South Promenade, when Elizabeth collapsed at around 5pm on Tuesday, June 11.

She had been pushing her daughter Guenhwyvar, who turns two next week, in the pram. Jemma's son Finley, two, was also with them.

Elizabeth was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time later.

Jemma said: "Liz was lovely and kind and generous. I'm just devastated.

"She always had time for you. She would have done anything for any of us.

"I can't get my head around it that she's gone."

Elizabeth, a train conductor for Northern Rail, leaves behind her husband, John. The pair married in March last year and had been together around five years.

Jemma has since tried to track down Christine - who she believes lives around the Watson Road area - with no success.

She said she hopes to be able to thank her in person for all she did.

"It was just traumatic," she said. "There was nobody there but then this lady just ran past and I screamed 'please help'.

"She stayed with me and was clearly just a lovely person."

Jemma had been preparing to start CPR when the woman took over. She also helped look after the children, Jemma said.

"I want to find her," she added.

Elizabeth's funeral will take place on Friday, June 28 at Lytham Crematorium.

Her family has asked for donations to the North West Air Ambulance or the Blue Skies, Blackpool Victoria Hospital's charity, in lieu of flowers.

If you can help the family get in touch with Christine, please contact The Gazette on 01253 361733.