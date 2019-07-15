Senior golf tournament tees up a business boost for Fylde

Fylde businesses are eagerly looking forward to the benefits of the return of top golfers to its world-class course.

Royal Lytham and St Annes will host the Senior Open Presented by Rolex for the fifth time and the first in 25 years from July 25 to 28.

Star names are heading to Royal Lytham and St Annes for the Senior Open

Coun Cheryl Little, chairman of Fylde Council’s tourism and leisure committee, said: “It is a great honour to hold these prestigious events.

"It is a showcase for Fylde and golf tourism has huge economic benefit to host clubs and nearby businesses.

"This is important because it can create sustainable local economies. I am delighted the Senior Open is back again.”

Royal Lytham and St Annes has staged 11 Open Championships, the most recent in 2012, and last year hosted the Women’s British Open.

Tom Lehman, the American who won The Open at the Fylde course in 1996, is among the field for the Senior Open, along with the likes of John Daly, Colin Montgomerie, Bernard Langer and five-time Open winner Tom Watson

The four Senior Open championship days will be preceded by a practice day on Wednesday, July 24.

Parking will be free throughout the tournament, with sites specially set up at AKS school and on the grassed area on the sea side of South Promenade immediately south of the Fairhaven Road car park.

Shuttle buses will be available to ferry spectators to the course, with the main entrance at Links Gate.