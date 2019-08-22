Selfless sisters helping cancer patients on the Fylde Coast

Two young sisters from Blackpool are fundraising superstars after they hosted a garage sale to thank the cancer unit who helped their poorly grandma.

Ellie Grant, 11, and Mollie McKeown, six, of Dutton Road Blackpool, sold their unwanted toys, clothes and household items on Sunday August 11 and raised £310 for the Macmillan Windmill Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Their grandma Sylvia Lebeter, 68, of Lothian Place Bispham, was diagnosed last July with myeloma cancer.

Sylvia said: “Unfortunately It’s something I have to live with, but I’m off chemotherapy for the time-being.

“I have my bloods monitored every three months. The nurses at Macmillan have been fantastic, they’ve given me brilliant advice. My granddaughters wanted to raise money specifically for Blackpool’s unit because they helped me so much.

“I’m very proud of Ellie and Mollie. They’ve done such a good job.”

Ellie, who is starting at Blackpool Aspire Academy in September, and Mollie, a pupil at Layton primary, followed in the footsteps of their mum and aunt, and are determined to continue to do their bit for charity.

Their mum Niki McKeown, 38, said: “Me and my sister also used to do garage sales when we were younger for charity. We will be doing the memory walk in Blackpool as a family in September too.

“I’m so proud of them both, they’re such good girls.”

The Macmillan Windmill Unit based in the Vic provides patients with free information and support from a dedicated team of clinical nurse specialists.

Kerrie Newsham, who works at the unit, said the staff were delighted with the contribution:

“The amount of money Ellie and Mollie have raised is fantastic, she said.

“They’re quite keen fundraisers too, which is lovely to see. The money they have raised for us will go towards the Windmill suite, and will help to enhance the local services we provide for cancer patients within the area.”