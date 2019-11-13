See the new six-storey apartment block due to be built in Blackpool

Have your say

This is the four, five, and six-storey block of 34 apartments that could be built on spare land off Norbreck Road in Norbreck.

And, in a nod to the site’s heritage, it would be named after the former Mariners pub which once stood there, documents lodged with Blackpool Council have revealed.

(Picture: Blackpool Council/Carter-Zub Building Consultancy)

Planning permission is being sought, with papers saying the development would “play a key role in contributing to Blackpool’s regeneration plans”.

The current owners of the site have had to pay to “remove fly-tipping and demolition waste left over” and for extra security fencing, the documents added.

The apartment block would come with 30 car parking spots.

Authority planners have yet to rule on the planning application.