Second time lucky for Fleetwood Swimarthon

A big sponsored charity swim is back on in Fleetwood after it was dramatically cancelled in March for the first time in its thirty-plus year history.

Fleetwood and Cleveleys Lions’ Swimarathon had to be stopped in its tracks after a power cut at the town’s YMCA swimming pool caused the building to be evacuated for safety reasons.

But there is no stopping the event and it will now be going ahead at the same venue on Saturday May 18, from 10am to noon.

Half of the funds raised from the event will go to Blackpool charity Aiming Higher, which supports disabled youngsters and their families, and the other half will go the clubs and organisations taking part in the swim.

One of the 16 teams originally set to take part in March has had to pull out, leaving a vacancy for another team.

Margaret Purcell, the main coordinator of the event on behalf of the Lions, said: “It all came as a surprise when we had to evacuate the baths but we were determine to reschedule the date.

“We’ll hold it in the sea in necessary!” she joked.

“It’s our biggest event of the year and takes some organising.

“We have a spare lane so if any team of five or six swimmers wants to take part and raise some money, they will be most welcome,”

A change in rule which allows teams to keep half the money raised has certainly proved a hit, encouraging more teams to take part and effectively doubling the numbers.

Over the years the event has raised thousands for a string of good causes. For details, phone Margaret Purcell on (01253) 870851.