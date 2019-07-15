Seb's charity bike ride in aid of The Christie

Determined Seb Shepherd showed tenacity beyond his years when he took on the Manchester to Blackpool bike ride in memory of his grandmother.

Not only was the 11-year-old almost certainly the youngest rider to take part in the annual event, he chose to ride on an off road bike with over size tyres as more of a challenge.

Seb, a pupil at Kirkham and Wesham Primary School, raised more than £300 for The Christie cancer treatment centre and dedicated the ride to his grandmother Sue Jackson who died from lung and secondary cancer in 2013.

His proud father Steve said: “Seb is 11 and we only found out at the end you have to be 14 to take part so he was definitely the youngest rider!

“He is a very competent rider but chose to do it on an off road bike with over size tyres as more of a challenge.

“He’d like to say thank you for all the well wishing he received for the ride.

“Although Seb didn’t get many years with his grandma he talks about her frequently and remembers small details such as songs she used to play.”

Seb, from Kirkham, started cycling on the BMX tracks in Lytham and Blackpool when he was three-years-old on his first balance bike.

He then moved onto road cycling which saw him clock up over 30 miles when he was just seven, before taking up off road biking which involves cycling at off road venues across Lancashire and Cumbria.

Steve added: “For his age, his capabilities on distance are quite incredible with fellow adults lagging behind, including me! Next year will see his first mountain bike trip to the Pyrenees which he is very excited about.”