Scouting Snapshots

Two coach loads of Cubs from Blackpool joined other Cubs from all across West Lancashire in an outward bound adventure day at Bibbys Farm in Chorley.

The Cubs enjoyed the activities on offer, including archery, cave bus, canoeing, climbing, air rifle, axe throwing, zip lining and many more.

The event gave Cubs a chance to try out different adventurous activities and meet Cubs from all across West Lancashire.

Haydn Baloo, from the 3rd Blackpool group, said: “This is a great event which gives Cubs a chance to try new things and challenge themselves with activities we couldn’t offer to do on a normal pack night.”

The park promises: “We pride ourselves on the range and quality of our activities and believe we are unique in what we can provide in our local area.

“Whether you’re looking for some programme fillers such as traditional archery or shooting or something more adventurous like sailing, kayaking, bell boating or rafting.

“We’ve a whole range of climbing activities too both indoors and outdoors whatever the weather.”

Open day enjoyed by Scouts and leaders

Blackpool District Scout Council Leaders, along with members of the 4th Blackpool Scout Troop, joined forces with Andy Marsden, County Development Officer for West Lancashire Scout County Council, for an open evening.

A spokesman said: “The open evening was very well attended. Toasting marsh mallows and the spider biscuits were hugely popular.

Members of the Blackpool District Team were supporting, and woggle making led by Phil Wheatley was a hugely popular base, proving that traditional Scout activities are still as popular as ever.

A power point was played on a big screen with photographs showing the journey from when the 4th Blackpool was re-established in November 2012 to now with its weekly progressive national Scouting programme run by the voluntary leaders.

The group also encourages adults to become leaders and helpers and say it was great for the present group of leaders to tell of their journey through the movement.

